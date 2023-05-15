Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NXP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.