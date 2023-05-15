Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NXP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,929. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 129,462 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Stories

