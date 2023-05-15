NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 5.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 436,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after buying an additional 240,464 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 6,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $611,153,000 after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 37,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.77. 5,005,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,919,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.20. The company has a market cap of $696.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.