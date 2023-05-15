Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $306.10 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $306.10 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.85 or 0.06712476 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05216073 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $10,311,152.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.