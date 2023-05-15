Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 836,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,001,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 54.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

