Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSBC. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

OSBC stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

