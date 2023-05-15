OmniaVerse Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $334,291.32 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.