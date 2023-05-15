ONEOK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 12,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical volume of 2,166 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE:OKE traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.99. 7,240,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.