Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Cut to C$90.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Onex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a current ratio of 32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.38. Onex has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Onex Company Profile

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

