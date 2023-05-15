O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $47,040.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Alan Lauro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total transaction of $96,019.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded down $16.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $945.28. 526,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,699. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $872.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

