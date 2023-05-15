Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 2.5 %

OXBR opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

