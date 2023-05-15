Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Invests $7.13 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $123,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,832. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.