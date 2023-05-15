PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Up 8.4%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. 4,140,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,517,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PACW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $576.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 239,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 197,204 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.