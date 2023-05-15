Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $247.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.26.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,847.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

