PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 181.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PayPal were worth $190,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,145,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

