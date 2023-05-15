PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,010,000 after acquiring an additional 526,624 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PDD by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,096,000 after acquiring an additional 316,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.36. 1,357,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,768,992. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PDD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

