PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.42

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 346934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
