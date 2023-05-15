PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 210,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 165,555 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 751.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 157,412 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.67. 662,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $268.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

