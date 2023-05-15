Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,621,263 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 223,554 shares during the period. Performance Food Group comprises about 1.0% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.97% of Performance Food Group worth $269,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 140,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,414. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

