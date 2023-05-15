Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.67) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSN. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.40) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.19) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.54) to GBX 1,396 ($17.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Persimmon to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,521.63 ($19.20).

Persimmon Stock Up 2.6 %

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,337.50 ($16.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 768.68, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.16. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($14.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,275.82 ($28.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,268.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,313.63.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Persimmon

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Persimmon’s payout ratio is 9,770.11%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.47), for a total transaction of £53,588.46 ($67,619.51). 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

