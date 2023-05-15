Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Down 3%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 12,448,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 22,690,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 44.46%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Stories

