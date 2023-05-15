Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHATGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Terrie Curran bought 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,427.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and sold 6,907 shares valued at $54,598. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,699,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 287.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 188,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $586.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHATGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.