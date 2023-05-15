Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Terrie Curran bought 12,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,427.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Terrie Curran acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $101,026.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,427.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and sold 6,907 shares valued at $54,598. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,869,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,699,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 287.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 188,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $586.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

