Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

PDM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.36. 796,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,275. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $786.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,344,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,135,776 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

