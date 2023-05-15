PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 25.4% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

PZC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 43,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,525. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

