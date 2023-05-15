Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 369,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,623,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.35. 26,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.