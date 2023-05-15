Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 27,644 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $110.82 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.