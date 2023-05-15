Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 5,418 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $26,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $338.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.78. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.43.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

