Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 2,209 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $48.99 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $846,258 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

