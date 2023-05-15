Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.95. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

