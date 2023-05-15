Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.73.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

