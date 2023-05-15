Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 10,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.50.

ROK opened at $271.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.44. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

