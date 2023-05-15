Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total value of $4,471,967.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,829. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,383.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,488.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,470.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

