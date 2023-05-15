PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) were down 5.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 106,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 271,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Specifically, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.80 million, a P/E ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 0.37.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 92,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,423,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 801,496 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,717,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

