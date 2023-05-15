Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.39

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 1848681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,081 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

