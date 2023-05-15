PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. 26,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

