POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.13

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 230678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 72.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

