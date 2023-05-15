Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

POWL opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $638.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

