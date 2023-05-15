Powerledger (POWR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $77.26 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Powerledger has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

