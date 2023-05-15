Presearch (PRE) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Presearch has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $19.02 million and $54,219.60 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Profile

Presearch’s genesis date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

