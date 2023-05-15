Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PRI opened at $180.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.