Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.25.
Primerica Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE PRI opened at $180.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica
In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primerica (PRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.