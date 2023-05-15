Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 1.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 1.66% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,658,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.04. 4,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,674. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

