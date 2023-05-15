Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the quarter. Graphite Bio makes up approximately 1.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 1.05% of Graphite Bio worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Graphite Bio by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graphite Bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 11,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,319. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $175.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.09.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

