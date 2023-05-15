Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $321,000 Holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 1.06% of Protara Therapeutics worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,466. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

