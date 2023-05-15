Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,400 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.11. 26,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,101. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.