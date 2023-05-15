Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Sells 275,929 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,929 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of Kronos Bio worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

