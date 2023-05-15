Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $1.59 Million Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 1.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,590. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.