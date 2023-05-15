PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 195.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 143.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after buying an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PROG Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. 382,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,353. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

