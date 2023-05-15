Prom Price Tops $4.20 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00015661 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $76.59 million and $2.03 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.23921177 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,221,493.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

