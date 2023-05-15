Prometeus Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00015744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $81.58 million and approximately $713,751.43 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars.

