Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director R Carter Pate Purchases 16,949 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director R Carter Pate acquired 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Purple Innovation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 911,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,290. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. No Street GP LP lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 129.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 54.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $5,524,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

