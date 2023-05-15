Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.38.

Q2 Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:QTWO opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 537,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,650,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $524,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 537,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,641,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 846,259 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

